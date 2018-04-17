Leaders rally to help Guam's homeless families

Efforts to help homeless families and specifically children was the topic of discussion during a joint roundtable at the Guam Congress Building today. Officials with Public Health, GHURA, Guam Housing, CPS, DYA, and others were providing ideas to develop emergency shelters and support services for homeless children.

They went over strategies and services currently available. Lawmakers noting 41% of the 600+ homeless people on Guam are under the age of 18.

The goal of the meeting is to find a safe place for the island's youth in need.