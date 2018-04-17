Smooth sailing at Rev & Tax, despite 11th-hour filers

It was smooth sailing for the Department of Revenue & Taxation on this tax deadline day. Director John Camacho reports there was no mad rush of last-minute filers. He says most of those expecting refunds submitted returns many weeks ago, so it's usually just those that owe money that wait until the last day.

He told KUAM News, "Our Treasurer of Guam downstairs and our Collection Branch have been busy yesterday, but today it's okay. So its manageable and it's been smooth. And one of the things I want to stress out is if you can't file your return, please file an extension."

Meanwhile, Camacho says April is always a good month for tax revenue. And GovGuam will get a large, much- needed infusion as it continues to deal with the shortfall from the Trump tax reforms. "Basically because everyone that owes taxes, whether its corporations, mainly because now even corporations are paying in April, and individuals. So it's a big chunk of money because all the corporations and the individuals coming in. unlike two years back, three years back corporations were actually filing in March," he said.

Rev & Tax is also working on an amnesty program to waive fees and penalties on all delinquent taxes for 2016 and back. Camacho says they're still working on the details, and will announce the program soon. He estimates another revenue infusion of as much as $20 million in unpaid taxes.