Man arrested for stealing woman's money, car keys

GPD's Robbery Task Force arrested a man accused of stealing money and car keys from a woman outside her Dededo home. Joshua Tomas Tanguileg is charged with third degree robbery and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

Documents state the suspect approached the victim asking if he could use her car. It was after she repeatedly refused that the suspect is accused of opening her bag, then taking $40 and her car keys. The suspect then allegedly dragged the victim on the gravel road for several feet before taking off in the car.

Police later located the suspect and took him into custody.