Man arrested for stealing woman's money, car keys - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man arrested for stealing woman's money, car keys

Posted: Apr 17, 2018 4:32 PM Updated:

GPD's Robbery Task Force arrested a man accused of stealing money and car keys from a woman outside her Dededo home. Joshua Tomas Tanguileg is charged with third degree robbery and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

Documents state the suspect approached the victim asking if he could use her car. It was after she repeatedly refused that the suspect is accused of opening her bag, then taking $40 and her car keys. The suspect then allegedly dragged the victim on the gravel road for several feet before taking off in the car.

Police later located the suspect and took him into custody.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Funeral held for Zachary Dayrit

    Funeral held for Zachary Dayrit

    Family and friends said their final goodbyes to the 23-year-old killed after a serious crash along Route 3 in Dededo earlier this month. Funeral services were held at the Santa Barbara Church in Dededo for Zacharay Dayrit. He was heading home when investiMore >>
    Family and friends said their final goodbyes to the 23-year-old killed after a serious crash along Route 3 in Dededo earlier this month. Funeral services were held at the Santa Barbara Church in Dededo for Zacharay Dayrit. He was heading home when investiMore >>

  • Leaders rally to help Guam's homeless families

    Leaders rally to help Guam's homeless families

    Efforts to help homeless families and specifically children was the topic of discussion during a joint roundtable at the Guam Congress Building today. Officials with Public Health, GHURA, Guam Housing, CPS, DYA, and others were providing ideas to develop More >>
    Efforts to help homeless families and specifically children was the topic of discussion during a joint roundtable at the Guam Congress Building today. Officials with Public Health, GHURA, Guam Housing, CPS, DYA, and others were providing ideas to develop More >>

  • More support arrives for Okkodo mock trial team

    More support arrives for Okkodo mock trial team

    The Okkodo High Mock Trial Team is surprised once again, this time with a $6,000 check from Core Tech International. As reported, the championship team will be flying out to compete in Reno, Nevada using government air miles donated to them. This latest dMore >>
    The Okkodo High Mock Trial Team is surprised once again, this time with a $6,000 check from Core Tech International. As reported, the championship team will be flying out to compete in Reno, Nevada using government air miles donated to them. This latest dMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly