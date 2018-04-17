Man hurt in machete attack outside Harmon store

A man is under arrest after a machete attack outside a Harmon store on Sunday.

Rocky Jack is charged with aggravated assault with the special allegation of possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony.

Court documents state the suspect allegedly swung the machete at the victim causing a cut on his arm. The suspect is also accused of shattering the victim's car window. He then allegedly threw the weapon at others in the car before taking off.

The suspect was later located and taken into custody.