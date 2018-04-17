Videos of drunk & violent Sanchez High student shock, infuriate community

One story has had thousands of you talking on social media, after a video going around showed a trail of blood at a local high school. It belonged to a student, and in a second video that same student was seen punching a classmate. The pair of videos that went viral at Simon Sanchez High School is alarming. DOE officials confirming today the student caught on camera was skipping school and apparently had one too much to drinks.

The clips depict a Simon Sanchez High Shark slapping another student in the face, twice. The next video showing a broken window at the main door entrance of Simon Sanchez High School, leading to a hallway trailed with blood. DOE confirming it happened after students took their lunch on Monday. "Yesterday the school principal Mrs. Masnayon, had reported that an 18-year-old student jumped over the fence, obviously he didn't come to school but was outside the school property.

"He came over the fence, was belligerent, possibly intoxicated. As per the staff that responded to the case indicated that he did smell like alcohol," explained Acting Superintendent Christopher Anderson. He also confirms a witness reported that the student was probably drunk.

Anderson says as staff tried to take the student to the main office, he became even more agitated, "because of his belligerent nature, he did assault one student."

Anderson added, "The student became more belligerent, had broken the glass did affect a student treated by the nurse and is fine." Ultimately, punching the glass through the door, his injury left a large amount of blood in the hallway.

"As a result of breaking the window, had punctured maybe an artery something in his arm or wrist that caused him to bleed profusely," said Anderson.

The student was treated by a school nurse before being taken to GRMC. When asked if DOE is taking any action they could only say it's confidential, but standard protocol doesn't tolerate his behavior. "Terroristic conduct, intoxication, leaving campus without permission, vandalism those are severe behavioral offenses that categorizes Level 3 and suspension and possibly a DAC hearing are the types of actions school administrators typically take on students who commit these type of offenses," he said.

In the meantime, the Guam Police Department is also investigating. No word if the 18 year old will face charges at this time. Investigators say the student bleeding out in the video is in stable condition.