Man riding scooter erratically busted for meth

A man pulled over after police spotted him swerving as he approached a stop sign is facing drug charges. Eric Imbuido Fortes is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Court documents state the suspect told the officer he was having trouble with his scooter. The officer then noticed the suspect shifting his weight back and forth, uncontrollably moving his jaw, and involuntarily jerking his limbs.

That's when the cop searched him, and found an improvised glass pipe with meth residue.