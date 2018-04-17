Guam Solid Waste Authority counting down the days - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam Solid Waste Authority counting down the days

It's been 10 years and tens of millions of dollars since the federal government took over, but the Guam Solid Waste Authority is counting down the days until the trash system is finally turned over to them. But, GSWA has one more major hurdle to clear before a June 30 target transition.

GSWA needs to formally adopt new rules and regulations before the district court can give the go-ahead for the transfer of full control. A federal receiver was appointed in 2008 to overhaul a system and a dumpsite in Ordot that had been in violation of the clean water act for many years before.

GSWA chairman Andrew Gayle says for the most part they want to stay with what's been working, noting, "We strived to adopt  the existing rules and regulations that are in place today, that are being utilized by the receiver in all of its municipal solid waste operations. And again, we would appreciate the support, your support in helping us promulgate these rules."

The two committee members at the hearing, Senators Telena Nelson and Tom Ada, had a few concerns about rates, future funding needs, and debt service reserves but indicated they will push for legislative approval ahead of the next status hearing scheduled for May 11 before District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

"Now I believe the rules and regs, having a set of approved rules and regs is going to be a key piece in the District Court, the district court's decision to allow the transition from the receiver to GSWA. So maybe we should take a look at the timelines," Gayle stated.

They're hoping to have a roundtable meeting within the week to smooth out any remaining concerns, and then have a bill ready for this month's legislative session.

