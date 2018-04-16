Disturbing social video shows trail of blood at Sanchez - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Disturbing social video shows trail of blood at Sanchez

Posted: Apr 16, 2018 8:56 PM Updated:

Video circulated on social media shows a trail of blood at the home of the Sharks in Yigo. Guam Department of Education officials say it was just after lunch at 1:15pm, a student at Simon Sanchez High School was injured after punching windows and a glass panel at one of the schools main entrance doors. 

Witnesses say the student was drunk, but DOE has yet to confirm that information. As seen in the video, the student had been bleeding profusely. According to DOE, paramedics arrived on scene as school nurses administered first aid. He was then taken to GRMC. 

The incident was reported to Guam Police.

