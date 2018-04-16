Accused of stealing from a football organization, women face criminal charges

They thought their scheme was as easy as taking candy from a baby, but instead of candy, three women are charged with stealing and forging checks from the Guam Giants Youth Football Association. The situation has left many involved in the sport upset.

Questionable transactions raising a red flag. The Guam Giants Youth Football Association's treasurer noticed something suspicious with the organization's bank accounts. After having several checks returned, she discovered that majority of the funds from the Guam Giants' accounts had been cashed out, and that her signature had been forged.

Raquel Sablan is the youth organization's president, telling KUAM News, "It came as a shock to us that almost of our funds depleted from our bank account, both our savings and checking accounts for the organization. Our treasurer did go into the bank to look into it and we found that there were multiple checks written and in a span of about two months. We're not too clear on the total, but we're looking at the range of around $6,000 in funds that we're actually stolen from our bank account."

Police arresting Shirley Munoz Santos, Renee Lynn Cruz, and Doris Ann Soriano DeLeon Guerrero on charges of Theft and Forgery as a Third Degree Felony. Santos is additionally charged with two counts of Possession of a Schedule II Substance.

She was picked up by GPD officers last Thursday on a separate stolen vehicle investigation, when they also identified her name written as the payee on one of the forged checks.

On her, they found a glass pipe and a baggie containing a white powdery substance, plus more suspected drugs in her car. When questioned about the Guam Giants' check, Santos admitted that she and DeLeon Guerrero had received a $600 check from Cruz, already signed, and they then went together to cash it.

Sablan continued, "It's very unfortunate. People can clearly see, the people who are receiving these checks, that it was from an organization. Our checks clearly state that it's from the Guam Giants Youth Organization."

The Guam Giants team has functioned without any sponsorship for the past two seasons. So all of the monies raised were through donations, fundraisers, and the efforts of the parents and kids, which go toward equipment, fees, and other expenses for their football players and cheerleaders, ages 5 to 14.

"People were going out of their way to forge these checks and cash them out for their own benefit and not caring about the kids that it's affecting and the hard work that a lot of us parents who volunteer our time to either coach or run the organization put into to the things that we do," she said.

The damage to the youth's hard work no doubt has others stunned, like Dededo residents Cecilia Blas and Felix Ranoco, who said, respectively, "We need to protect our children because we are adults and we need to set good examples. We shall not steal, from our kids, especially," and, "That's wrong and they should be prosecuted for that. It's for the kids then they shouldn't do that."

Fortunately, the stolen funds have since been recovered and returned to the team. Sablan anticipates more arrests could be made. For now, they are just relieved these three have been caught.