Husband's plea deal may allow dismissal of wife's charges

It looks like one husband will take the fall for his wife. Hector Devera is expected to enter a plea deal with the government, part of his deal allowing his wife, Monica, to be cleared of the charges against her.

The couple appeared in court on Monday morning before Judge Vern Perez.

KUAM files show they were arrested in 2016 accused of dealing drugs out of a home in Tiyan. A search revealed a 3-foot tall marijuana plant, oxcodone, and several glass jars with the drug "ICE."

Monica was a Department of Public Health employee at the time.

According to Monica's attorney, Howard Trapp, all the charges against her will be dismissed and expunged.

A change of plea hearing for Hector, meanwhile, is set for May 15.