Calvo says tax increase, cost-cutting drove $10M refund payout

The checks are in the mail. The Governor's Office confirms that $10 million in tax refund checks were sent out Monday. In a news release, Adelup says the federal tax cuts made it difficult, but they were still able to prioritize tax refunds.

Governor Eddie Calvo credits the temporary 25% increase in the island's Business Privilege Tax, and $30 million in spending cuts for enabling them to make the payouts.

This week's refunds are for those taxpayers who filed up to January 29.