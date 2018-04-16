73% of Guam Highway Fund used for transportation - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

73% of Guam Highway Fund used for transportation

Posted: Apr 16, 2018

It's a reoccurring issue, the Guam Highway Fund spending millions of dollars on non-highway or transportation related projects, although its intent was to do just that.

According to the Office of Public Accountability, GHF ended Fiscal Year 2017 with expenditures of $21.4 million. Though revenue increased with the passing of the liquid fuel tax that was supposed to be collected for road repair, the OPA found $15.5 million or 73% was spent on transportation, but the remaining $5.9 million or 27% was spent on the Mayor's Council of Guam operations, the General Fund, Better Public Service Fund, and the University of Guam and GCC.

This means a large portion of that money did not go to rebuild roads. The OPA adding little to no movement on seven projects for bus and street repairs - not to mention they found issue with GRTA's sole source procurement.

