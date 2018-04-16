Toxicology reports pending for Dededo crash victim

Toxicology results are pending in the deadly crash in Dededo earlier this month. As reported, 23-year-old Zachary Dayrit was minutes from home when he lost control of his Lexus, hit a guard rail, and collided into a concrete pole.

According to Guam's acting medical examiner Dr. Philip Dauterman, the driver died from a crushed chest.

Toxicology results, he says, are expected sometime this week.

Guam's Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Aurelio Espinola, is expected to return to work next Monday.

He will perform the autopsy on Andrew Brewer, the man killed while walking along Marine Corps Drive near Wusstig Road.

No arrests were made in this case.