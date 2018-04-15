Man caught for burglarizing home was already wanted for retail theft

He admitted to police that he didn't know why he was involved, and that it was, "a stupid choice." Investigators also arrested a 21-year-old man for his alleged part in recent burglaries in Merizo.

Javon Dewitt Scales is charged with burglary as a second degree felony along with commission of a felony while on felony release.

The suspect is accused of going into the victim's home with two others and taking coins and jewelry.

Scales was already on pretrial release facing charges of retail theft.