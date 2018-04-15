Guam in state of mourning for Eddie Reyes

The island is in an official state of mourning after the passing of former Lt. Governor Eddie Diego Reyes. The retired air force colonel served during the second term of the late Governor Ricky Bordallo from 1983 to '87.

In a statement, Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo said she and her husband saw something special in Reyes in choosing him as a running mate. She praised him as a man of compassion and integrity.

Governor Eddie Calvo called it a sad day for the island, as he and the first lady offered condolences to Lupe Reyes and family.

Eddie Reyes passed away Sunday in Honolulu. He was 88.