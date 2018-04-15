Jezekiah Toves, 19, accused of hitting woman with pan

A 19 year old man is under arrest accused of punching and hitting a woman known to him with a cooking pan.

Jezekiah John Ignacio Toves is charged with family violence.

Court documents state the suspect was arguing with the victim when the alleged incident occurred.

The victim told police it was at that moment the suspect allegedly punched her on her back and arms before taking an aluminum pot and swinging it at her.

The suspect admitting to the allegations.