Two men, minor arrested for Merizo burglary

A burglary reported at a home in Merizo lands two men and a minor in police custody. Bradley Aguigui and Glenrey Glenn are each charged with multiple counts of burglary as a second degree felony.

Court documents state the victim returned home on Friday to find several items missing.

Police received a tip that led them to the suspects.

They admitted to authorities that they went inside the home, and allegedly stole various items including clothes, headphones, a speaker, a vape charger, and a bag.

The suspects even telling police they were involved in two other burglaries in Merizo earlier this month.