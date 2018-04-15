United starting daily flights to Saipan

United Airlines confirms it will be ending its deal with Cape Air for service to the CNMI effective May 31, 2018. UAL also announced it will launch one daily flight to Saipan starting June 1, 2018 using 737 jets.

Flights depart Guam at 7:00am arriving in Saipan at 7:45am.

Saipan to Guam flights depart at 8:45am and arrive at 9:30am.