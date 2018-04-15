Name: Jessica D. Quenga

Female / Pacific Islander / Age: 45

HT: 5’10” WT: 195lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Last known village: Piti

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Back: Heart with a Dragon, Right Upper Arm: Crown & 13

Wanted for: Violating the Conditions of Probation

Initial Charges: Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Criminal Warrants: CF0568-14

Issued 11/07/2017

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Warrant & Intel Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357).