Posted: Apr 16, 2018 10:18 AM Updated:

Name: Jessica D. Quenga

             Female / Pacific Islander / Age: 45

             HT: 5’10”   WT: 195lbs

             Eyes: Brown   Hair: Black

Last known village:  Piti

 

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Back: Heart with a Dragon, Right Upper Arm: Crown & 13

 

Wanted for:  Violating the Conditions of Probation

 

Initial Charges: Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

 

Criminal Warrants: CF0568-14

 Issued 11/07/2017

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Warrant & Intel Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357). 

All calls will be kept STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL  

