Name: Jason C. Farnum

Male / Pacific Islander / Age: 41

HT: 5’10” WT: 195lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Last known village: Agana Heights

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Left Arm: a full sleeve, Right Arm: full sleeve

Wanted for: Violating the Conditions of Probation

Initial Charges: Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Criminal Warrants: CF0399-15

Issued 12/19/2016

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Warrant & Intel Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357).