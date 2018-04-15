Lane Closure Near Route 1/3 Intersection

The Department of Public Works would like to remind the public that on Monday, April 16, 2018 and Tuesday April 17, 2018, a 300 ft portion of the Route 1 southbound left lane after the Route 3 intersection will be closed from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Motorists traveling southbound on Route 1 are advised to move to the right two lanes in advance of the intersection.





Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through all construction zones, observe all posted speed limit and construction signs, and carefully heed to flaggers. Alternative routes and/or adjusting drive times when feasible are encouraged.