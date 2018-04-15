Lane Closure Near Route 1/3 Intersection - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Lane Closure Near Route 1/3 Intersection

Posted: Apr 15, 2018 4:59 PM Updated:

The Department of Public Works would like to remind the public that on Monday, April 16, 2018 and Tuesday April 17, 2018, a 300 ft portion of the Route 1 southbound left lane after the Route 3 intersection will be closed from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Motorists traveling southbound on Route 1 are advised to move to the right two lanes in advance of the intersection. 

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through all construction zones, observe all posted speed limit and construction signs, and carefully heed to flaggers. Alternative routes and/or adjusting drive times when feasible are encouraged.

 


GUAM TRANSPORTATION PROGRAM 
Telephone (671) 646-3452 
Fax ((671) 646-3449 
Email: info @guamtransportationprogram.com 
Website: www.guamtransportationprogram.com

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • $10M in tax refunds to be mailed out on Monday

    $10M in tax refunds to be mailed out on Monday

    The Governor’s office has announced that the Department of Revenue & Taxation and Department of Administration processed tax refund checks totaling $10 million last week and prepped them to be mailed out on Monday. “These checks are going to mMore >>
    The Governor’s office has announced that the Department of Revenue & Taxation and Department of Administration processed tax refund checks totaling $10 million last week and prepped them to be mailed out on Monday. “These checks are going to mMore >>

  • Former lieutenant governor Eddie Reyes passes away

    Former lieutenant governor Eddie Reyes passes away

    Former Lt. Governor of Guam Eddie Reyes has passed away. He served as Lt. Governor with the late Governor Ricky Bordallo. “Eddie was a true statesman who loved our island of Guam and people dearly. He was a member of our greatest generation, served More >>
    Former Lt. Governor of Guam Eddie Reyes has passed away. He served as Lt. Governor with the late Governor Ricky Bordallo. “Eddie was a true statesman who loved our island of Guam and people dearly. He was a member of our greatest generation, served More >>

  • Customs, Port, Coast Guard teaming-up to secure commercial port

    Customs, Port, Coast Guard teaming-up to secure commercial port

    A greater effort to protect our borders. Guam Customs, the Port, and the Coast Guard have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to maximize joint inspections at the commercial port. Officials say this allocates personnel from all three entities when conducMore >>
    A greater effort to protect our borders. Guam Customs, the Port, and the Coast Guard have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to maximize joint inspections at the commercial port. Officials say this allocates personnel from all three entities when conducMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly