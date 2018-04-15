Former lieutenant governor Eddie Reyes passes away

Former Lt. Governor of Guam Eddie Reyes has passed away. He served as Lt. Governor with the late Governor Ricky Bordallo. “Eddie was a true statesman who loved our island of Guam and people dearly. He was a member of our greatest generation, served in the U.S. Air Force and fought in the Vietnam War. Eddie always answered the call to serve bravely. He was a decorated war hero and retired Air Force Colonel. Though he was not a politician, Ricky and I saw something special in Eddie, and knew he was the man to serve as Lt. Governor alongside him. And when called to serve as Lt. Governor, Eddie once again answered bravely,” stated Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo. She added “Eddie truly embodied their campaign slogan, "People First." He always put the people of Guam first. Eddie was not just Ricky's Lt. Governor, but our dear friend and mentor to me. I looked to Eddie often for guidance when I followed in his footsteps as Lt. Governor. His work as Lt. Governor and throughout his life was an example of selflessness and service that I will always treasure.

“Though he has been called to his final rest, the light of his life lives on through those he touched with his quiet strength, kindness, and courage. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” stated Speaker BJ Cruz.