Former lieutenant governor Eddie Reyes passes away - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Former lieutenant governor Eddie Reyes passes away

Posted: Apr 15, 2018 4:06 PM Updated:

Former Lt. Governor of Guam Eddie Reyes has passed away. He served as Lt. Governor with the late Governor Ricky Bordallo. “Eddie was a true statesman who loved our island of Guam and people dearly. He was a member of our greatest generation, served in the U.S. Air Force and fought in the Vietnam War. Eddie always answered the call to serve bravely. He was a decorated war hero and retired Air Force Colonel. Though he was not a politician, Ricky and I saw something special in Eddie, and knew he was the man to serve as Lt. Governor alongside him. And when called to serve as Lt. Governor, Eddie once again answered bravely,” stated Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo. She added “Eddie truly embodied their campaign slogan, "People First." He always put the people of Guam first. Eddie was not just Ricky's Lt. Governor, but our dear friend and mentor to me. I looked to Eddie often for guidance when I followed in his footsteps as Lt. Governor. His work as Lt. Governor and throughout his life was an example of selflessness and service that I will always treasure.

“Though he has been called to his final rest, the light of his life lives on through those he touched with his quiet strength, kindness, and courage. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” stated Speaker BJ Cruz.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • $10M in tax refunds to be mailed out on Monday

    $10M in tax refunds to be mailed out on Monday

    The Governor’s office has announced that the Department of Revenue & Taxation and Department of Administration processed tax refund checks totaling $10 million last week and prepped them to be mailed out on Monday. “These checks are going to mMore >>
    The Governor’s office has announced that the Department of Revenue & Taxation and Department of Administration processed tax refund checks totaling $10 million last week and prepped them to be mailed out on Monday. “These checks are going to mMore >>

  • Former lieutenant governor Eddie Reyes passes away

    Former lieutenant governor Eddie Reyes passes away

    Former Lt. Governor of Guam Eddie Reyes has passed away. He served as Lt. Governor with the late Governor Ricky Bordallo. “Eddie was a true statesman who loved our island of Guam and people dearly. He was a member of our greatest generation, served More >>
    Former Lt. Governor of Guam Eddie Reyes has passed away. He served as Lt. Governor with the late Governor Ricky Bordallo. “Eddie was a true statesman who loved our island of Guam and people dearly. He was a member of our greatest generation, served More >>

  • Customs, Port, Coast Guard teaming-up to secure commercial port

    Customs, Port, Coast Guard teaming-up to secure commercial port

    A greater effort to protect our borders. Guam Customs, the Port, and the Coast Guard have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to maximize joint inspections at the commercial port. Officials say this allocates personnel from all three entities when conducMore >>
    A greater effort to protect our borders. Guam Customs, the Port, and the Coast Guard have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to maximize joint inspections at the commercial port. Officials say this allocates personnel from all three entities when conducMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly