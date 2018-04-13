Customs, Port, Coast Guard teaming-up to secure commercial port - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Customs, Port, Coast Guard teaming-up to secure commercial port

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 5:07 PM Updated:

A greater effort to protect our borders. Guam Customs, the Port, and the Coast Guard have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to maximize joint inspections at the commercial port. Officials say this allocates personnel from all three entities when conducting inspections of containers. It also identifies procedure in the event of pressing circumstances.

Customs director James McDonald states, "This MOU serves as a force multiplier for Customs when conducting container inspections. We will continue to make every effort to maximize joint inspections opportunities to better serve the community."

Officials say this also maximizes federal and local laws throughout the port, ensuring the safety and security of cargo coming into our region.

