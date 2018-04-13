Guam CrimeStoppers has new home in Tumon Sands Plaza

Though they're typically posted at McDonalds for their monthly meets, the Guam Crimestoppers finally have a place to call home. Now, they have an office space at the Tumon Sands Plaza - where members can have meetings and they'll be taking interns to help fight crime - one tip at a time.

Guam CrimeStoppers is simply community policing at its best. "You can report a crime. Remain completely anonymous. And again, we're not a law enforcement agency. We're a non-profit organization," explained coordinator Sergeant Paul Tapao. And he says their phones are always ringing.

"We can average almost 100 calls in a month," he continued. "This is pertaining to different crimes, quite frankly, the predominant calls that we've been getting is pretty much what we put out there in the media."

It's these tips - from you at home - that are solving crimes.

Dozens of cases, including homicides, hit and run accidents, robberies, and bomb threats - all solved with the help from residents who phoned the Crime Stoppers hotline number. Callers whose tips result in an indictment and conviction are eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward.

CrimeStoppers chairman Jim McDonald explains, saying, "On the rewards system, it's a point system. If it's a felony, we usually raise the rewards up to $1,000. If it's a misdemeanor we can go to $200 to $800, depending on the seriousness of the crime."

And it's the community stepping up to the plate again. Tumon Sands Plaza donated office space to Crime Stoppers for a two-year lease, a $36,000 value.

Tumon Sand Plaza's Monte Mesa told KUAM News, "That's just base rent. And there's no charge at all to the Guam CrimeStoppers for it. And the power they use there will be donated to the Guam CrimeStoppers program."

And it's these partnerships, making Guam a safer place to live.Sergeant Tapao said, "We are asking the community, 'Hey, this is a battle that we all need to fight', this is where we as law enforcement we are reaching out to the community to provide us information. Call us directly on our direct line - 472-8911 for the Guam Police Department, or if you would like to remain anonymous, because of fear of retribution and anything that may happen because the risk is greater than anything, you can use the Guam CrimeStoppers and we practice the full anonymity in understanding that all calls will remain completely confidential."

Again, that number is 477-HELP (4357).