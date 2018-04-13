GFT meets with law enforcement over retirement

A fight to get money owed to them - the Guam Federation of Teachers meeting with several in the law enforcement community at UOG Thursday night. The discussion over legal action taken to get the retirement monetary benefits they've earned.

GFT president Sanjay Sharma said, "It's meant to show that retirement is in the wrong when they calculated your plans, at least that's how we feel. So we are pushing this case forward. If you see yourselves being a possible person affected by what retirement had done. If you are affected we want to represent you case as well. We want to make sure we stand together...the mission for GFT is to improve lives of memberships so we want to make sure you have a life that gets improved after this."

As reported the problem, GPD Major Fred Chargualaf, says dates back to 2008, when a law was passed to increase compensation to police officers and law enforcement by 40% became law. The 40% was paid in increments, Chargualaf receiving 10% in 2008, and another 10% in 2009, but 2010 and 2011 weren't paid until later, in lump sum.

This affects the way his retirement funds are calculated.