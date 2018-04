Drugs and other contraband are found during a perimeter check at the Mangilao prison Thursday afternoon. Officers found a black container wrapped in tape inside the buffer zone near the basketball court around 1:21pm yesterday.

It contained re-sealable bags with marijuana and a crystal-like substance, as well as, two lighters, various drug paraphernalia, two metal brackets, and a 10" metal bolt.

DOC's internal affairs and GPD's Mandana Drug Task Force are investigating.