Bordallo comments on delayed care for veterans

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 3:46 PM

A report out by the Government Accountability Office found that while most veterans received primary and mental health care from the Department of Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Heath Care System in a timely manner. Military vets did experience delays related to the processing of their enrollment applications, contacting them for appointment scheduling, and completing comprehensive mental health evaluations.

The GAO making several recommendations for VA leaders to address including reviewing its referral process for DOD providers, as well as, for the secretary of the VA to ensure the health care system improves the monitoring of referrals and communication with Naval Hospital.

Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo encourages the VA to implement the recommendations. She states, "Our veterans deserve better. Some progress has been made to improve health care services for veterans who live on Guam and the other Pacific territories, but this report underscores that more needs to be done."

