It's an "unusuWHALE" history this Science Sunday that's bound to make a splash - friends of Reefs Guam invite the public to an event April 15 where Brent Tibatts, a biologist at the Guam Department of Agriculture will teach the community about the species of marine mammals in Micronesia, the history of whaling, and what happens during a response to a marine animal stranding.

The event is at the T. Stell Newman Visitor Center in Sumay and is free and open to the public.