You might have seen them early today in Barrigada. Residents there getting an early wakeup call, as 200 soldiers and airmen with the Guam Guard did their two-mile command run.

Beginning and ending at the Barrigada Mayor's Office, Guardmembers ran through the village streets, calling out cadences to showcase the organization's pride and morale.

The unit formation is also meant to jumpstart the village fiesta celebrations happening this weekend.