One of two purse snatchers caught by GPD - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

One of two purse snatchers caught by GPD

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 3:02 PM Updated:

Police caught one of the men involved in purse snatching in Tamuning, but two more remain on the run. Jonathan Torres Tedtaotao is charged with burglary, third degree robbery, and assault.

The alleged incident happened back in February at the Baik Acupuncture Clinic when the suspect grabbed a woman's purse. The victim chased after him, but that's when the suspect is accused of punching her in the face before getting away.

Since being taken into custody, court documents state, the suspect told police two others were involved, as well.

A search is now underway for the pair. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Guam is Good Wine, Food & Art Festival now in 8th year

    Guam is Good Wine, Food & Art Festival now in 8th year

    A night of art, wine, and charity. The Edward M. Calvo Cancer Foundation's 8th annual Guam is Good Wine and Art Festival will be happening tomorrow night at the Cars Plus Showroom in Maite. The festival will feature live entertainment, art from talented lMore >>
    A night of art, wine, and charity. The Edward M. Calvo Cancer Foundation's 8th annual Guam is Good Wine and Art Festival will be happening tomorrow night at the Cars Plus Showroom in Maite. The festival will feature live entertainment, art from talented lMore >>

  • GFT meets with law enforcement over retirement

    GFT meets with law enforcement over retirement

    A fight to get money owed to them - the Guam Federation of Teachers meeting with several in the law enforcement community at UOG Thursday night. The discussion over legal action taken to get the retirement monetary benefits they've earned. GFT president SMore >>
    A fight to get money owed to them - the Guam Federation of Teachers meeting with several in the law enforcement community at UOG Thursday night. The discussion over legal action taken to get the retirement monetary benefits they've earned. GFT president SMore >>

  • More drugs, contraband found in prison

    More drugs, contraband found in prison

    Drugs and other contraband are found during a perimeter check at the Mangilao prison Thursday afternoon. Officers found a black container wrapped in tape inside the buffer zone near the basketball court around 1:21pm yesterday. It contained re-sealable baMore >>
    Drugs and other contraband are found during a perimeter check at the Mangilao prison Thursday afternoon. Officers found a black container wrapped in tape inside the buffer zone near the basketball court around 1:21pm yesterday. It contained re-sealable baMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly