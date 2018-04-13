One of two purse snatchers caught by GPD

Police caught one of the men involved in purse snatching in Tamuning, but two more remain on the run. Jonathan Torres Tedtaotao is charged with burglary, third degree robbery, and assault.

The alleged incident happened back in February at the Baik Acupuncture Clinic when the suspect grabbed a woman's purse. The victim chased after him, but that's when the suspect is accused of punching her in the face before getting away.

Since being taken into custody, court documents state, the suspect told police two others were involved, as well.

A search is now underway for the pair. Anyone with information is asked to call police.