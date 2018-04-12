KUAM Reporter's Journal: Kehani Mendiola on overcoming depression and being the newsroom's baby

KUAM's youngest rookie reporter, Kehani Mendiola, sits down for a chat about her whirlwind of a year - what brought her to news, her commitment to fitness, her long battle with clinical depression, being comfortable in a courtroom, riding on military flights for work, breaking big stories, running for Miss Guam World (while her fiancee simultaneously competed in a male beauty pageant), and how she's inspiring young girls to be their best after overcoming her own issues with self-confidence.

Plus, what's in her Spotify playlist...and who does she fangirl over?

