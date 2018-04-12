Think Green Cleanup

The KUAM CAREFORCE ALONG WITH OUR COMMUNITY PARTNERS IP&E AND MICRONESIA RENEWABLE ENERGY, INC. ARE THINKING GREEN AND GEARING UP FOR OUR ANNUAL THINK GREEN CLEAN UP ON SATURDAY, APRIL TWENTY EIGHT. THIS YEAR, WE'LL BE CLEANING OUR STREETS IN EAST AGANA TO PASEO BEGINNING AT SEVEN AM! WE’RE CALLING ON TEAMS, ORGANIZATIONS, COMMUNITY GROUPS AND YOU! TO JOIN US AND DO YOUR PART TO HELP CLEAN UP-- AND GREEN UP—OUR ISLAND.. LET’S DO OUR PART IN MAKING THE ISLAND WE CALL HOME A CLEANER AND BEAUTIFUL PLACE!

IN THE SPIRIT OF THINKING GREEN, WE ENCOURAGE PARTICIPANTS TO BRING THEIR REUSABLE WATER CONTAINERS. BIODEGRADABLE TRASH BAGS AND GLOVES WILL BE PROVIDED.