DOJ investigating US Attorney's Office

The Justice Department is investigating our region's US Attorney's Office. As we reported, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood called for the investigation over concerns with their diversion program. A diversion meaning defendants could possibly have their criminal record wiped clean at the end of their case...

Gatewood expressed concern during a federal counterfeit sentencing in February that included multiple defendants.

She wanted the justice department to look into the process to possibly find out if there are any violations of ethics, civil rights, or civil liabilities.

DOJ's office of professional responsibility is currently reviewing the matter.