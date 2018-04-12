Governor, admiral sign Civil-Military Coordination Council chart - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Governor, admiral sign Civil-Military Coordination Council charter

Apr 12, 2018

It's an agreement to guide the pace and sequence of the massive military buildup. Governor Eddie Calvo and Admiral Shoshana Chatfield signed the "Civil-Military Coordination Council" charter in a ceremony at Adelup.

The council is made up of representatives from local and federal agencies with a role in the eventual relocation of some 5,000 Marines from Okinawa.

Members actually met for the fourth time Thursday, with discussion ranging from ongoing construction projects, to EPA permit reviews, and the H-2B foreign worker visa approval process.

The H2B issue has been a sticking point for the Governor. He publicly announced withdrawal of support for the buildup citing a nearly 100-percent visa rejection rate by the USCIS.  The crisis has been eased by a provision in a 2018 defense budget bill that authorizes up to 4,000 workers for military-specific projects.

But, the Governor is still waiting on similar USCIS approvals for civilian-specific projects.

