The struggle continues for Guahan Academy Charter School

The struggle goes on for the Guahan Academy Charter School. Two interested bidders are forced to pull out from helping them find a new home. The requirements are apparently strict, as GACS awaits approval of its charter renewal.

In need of a school facility, but, nowhere closer to securing one. Consulting and acting CEO of Guam's first charter school, Guahan Academy, Marilyn Manibusan, says they've since issued an invitation for bid. They received two responses, however. "One withdrew because they did not meet the IFB particularly. We limited the space between Barrigada, Mangilao and Tiyan. That was the restriction for the space and they have properties outside those jurisdictions," she said.

"The other interested party is no longer a, I guess it's the landlord but some of the properties are now under the MOU Tiyan lease agreement under the government of Guam. So he's not a real party of interest anymore because that particular private person/entity has entered a lease with GovGuam and therefore GovGuam is now using those properties with DOE and that's why negotiations are beginning now because there are buildings located there," she added.

The second party no longer in legal standing to bid. GACS telling the Charter Council today that leaves them with zero interested for now.

This comes after GACS got an eviction notice earlier this year due to two months of non-payment on rent. They've since been give until the Summer to move out. "Obviously facilities is a concern that was brought up just earlier this year. Also, their charter renewal is coming up. They did submit an application earlier this month. It's important to keep in mind that application has not yet been approved for the renewal," she said.

Council chair Amanda Blas wanted answers about funding, saying, "So this is under the assumption that the charter is renewed because obviously that would be the need for the new facility, right? So where would the funding come from for the IFB? Are you looking at the next fiscal year or funding from current fiscal year?"

Manibusan saying they are looking at payment options for leasing a new facility for the GACS middle and high school students. "We don't have the monies to build a new school so we are going into a lease. So the IFB specifically is for lease of buildings," she said.

The council will meet with GACS officials during a work session next week in hopes of finding a solution for the school and the students.