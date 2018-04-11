Cop wants retirement benefits that he's earned over 30 years - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Cop wants retirement benefits that he's earned over 30 years

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 12:51 PM Updated:

He wants to retire, and get the money he deserves after years of service to GovGuam. Filing a writ of mandate in Superior Court of Guam, a Guam Police Department employee wants justice.

Fred Chargualaf wants the retirement monetary benefits he deserves after working for GovGuam for over 30years. He told KUAM News, "I'm just asking for what I rightfully what I earned and deserve, I did work it obviously my W-2 says it, the bottom line is I didn't put myself in this predicament it was the government."

He says the problem dates back to 2008, when a bill introduced by then-senator Adolpho Palacios to increase compensation to police officers and law enforcement by 40% became law. The 40% was paid in increments, Chargualaf receiving 10% in 2008, and another 10% in 2009, but 2010 and 2011 weren't paid until later, in lump sum.

This affecting the way his retirement funds are calculated, as he explained, "I said this can't be this is off...you know, your 2013 your number that you're claiming is not what's reflected on my W-2 my W-2 is $37,000 more than what you're saying I'm earning."

$37,000, to be exact, that wasn't adding up. Most recently in December of last year, the Government of Guam Retirement Fund refused to interpret the calculations to include this amount - which is why the GFT Union is hoping the court will resolve the issue for not just Chargualaf, but other law enforcement professionals, too.

"So GFT just want to advance on behalf of these GovGuam employees justice in what they've earned over all their years of good service now that they're getting ready to retire they should get what they worked for and deserve," he said.

The meeting Thursday night will talk to all GovGuam employees who might have similar cases.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Carl Peterson warns about impacts tax hikes

    Carl Peterson warns about impacts tax hikes

    A local businessman warns about the individual financial implications of raising taxes. In a wide-ranging speech before the Northern Guam Rotary Club, Money Resources president and financial adviser Carl Peterson spoke out against bigger government, and rMore >>
    A local businessman warns about the individual financial implications of raising taxes. In a wide-ranging speech before the Northern Guam Rotary Club, Money Resources president and financial adviser Carl Peterson spoke out against bigger government, and rMore >>

  • Jonathan Tedtaotao jailed for Tamuning robbery

    Jonathan Tedtaotao jailed for Tamuning robbery

    A 46 year old man is captured for his alleged part in a Tamuning robbery reported back in February. Jonathan Torres Tedtaotao is charged with theft of property, assault, and 2nd degree robbery. Police say the robbery was reported on February 1 at the BaikMore >>
    A 46 year old man is captured for his alleged part in a Tamuning robbery reported back in February. Jonathan Torres Tedtaotao is charged with theft of property, assault, and 2nd degree robbery. Police say the robbery was reported on February 1 at the BaikMore >>

  • Toto raid leads to woman's arrest for drugs

    Toto raid leads to woman's arrest for drugs

    A Toto woman is under arrest after police raid her home and find drugs. Investigators received a tip of illegal drug activity before carrying out a search warrant on the suspects home. 29 year old Charlene Bernadette Cruz Untalan is charged with Illegal PMore >>
    A Toto woman is under arrest after police raid her home and find drugs. Investigators received a tip of illegal drug activity before carrying out a search warrant on the suspects home. 29 year old Charlene Bernadette Cruz Untalan is charged with Illegal PMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly