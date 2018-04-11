Cop wants retirement benefits that he's earned over 30 years

He wants to retire, and get the money he deserves after years of service to GovGuam. Filing a writ of mandate in Superior Court of Guam, a Guam Police Department employee wants justice.

Fred Chargualaf wants the retirement monetary benefits he deserves after working for GovGuam for over 30years. He told KUAM News, "I'm just asking for what I rightfully what I earned and deserve, I did work it obviously my W-2 says it, the bottom line is I didn't put myself in this predicament it was the government."

He says the problem dates back to 2008, when a bill introduced by then-senator Adolpho Palacios to increase compensation to police officers and law enforcement by 40% became law. The 40% was paid in increments, Chargualaf receiving 10% in 2008, and another 10% in 2009, but 2010 and 2011 weren't paid until later, in lump sum.

This affecting the way his retirement funds are calculated, as he explained, "I said this can't be this is off...you know, your 2013 your number that you're claiming is not what's reflected on my W-2 my W-2 is $37,000 more than what you're saying I'm earning."

$37,000, to be exact, that wasn't adding up. Most recently in December of last year, the Government of Guam Retirement Fund refused to interpret the calculations to include this amount - which is why the GFT Union is hoping the court will resolve the issue for not just Chargualaf, but other law enforcement professionals, too.

"So GFT just want to advance on behalf of these GovGuam employees justice in what they've earned over all their years of good service now that they're getting ready to retire they should get what they worked for and deserve," he said.

The meeting Thursday night will talk to all GovGuam employees who might have similar cases.