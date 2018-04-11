Toto raid leads to woman's arrest for drugs - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Toto raid leads to woman's arrest for drugs

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 12:44 PM Updated:

A Toto woman is under arrest after police raid her home and find drugs.

Investigators received a tip of illegal drug activity before carrying out a search warrant on the suspects home. 29 year old Charlene Bernadette Cruz Untalan is charged with Illegal Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance; Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute; Child Abuse and Drug Free School Zone. Police found about 5 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia inside the suspect’s home.

The Guam Police Department continues to ask the community to take an active stance against crime within our community by reporting suspicious or criminal activity by calling our dispatchers at 472-8911 or Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Carl Peterson warns about impacts tax hikes

    Carl Peterson warns about impacts tax hikes

    A local businessman warns about the individual financial implications of raising taxes. In a wide-ranging speech before the Northern Guam Rotary Club, Money Resources president and financial adviser Carl Peterson spoke out against bigger government, and rMore >>
    A local businessman warns about the individual financial implications of raising taxes. In a wide-ranging speech before the Northern Guam Rotary Club, Money Resources president and financial adviser Carl Peterson spoke out against bigger government, and rMore >>

  • Jonathan Tedtaotao jailed for Tamuning robbery

    Jonathan Tedtaotao jailed for Tamuning robbery

    A 46 year old man is captured for his alleged part in a Tamuning robbery reported back in February. Jonathan Torres Tedtaotao is charged with theft of property, assault, and 2nd degree robbery. Police say the robbery was reported on February 1 at the BaikMore >>
    A 46 year old man is captured for his alleged part in a Tamuning robbery reported back in February. Jonathan Torres Tedtaotao is charged with theft of property, assault, and 2nd degree robbery. Police say the robbery was reported on February 1 at the BaikMore >>

  • Toto raid leads to woman's arrest for drugs

    Toto raid leads to woman's arrest for drugs

    A Toto woman is under arrest after police raid her home and find drugs. Investigators received a tip of illegal drug activity before carrying out a search warrant on the suspects home. 29 year old Charlene Bernadette Cruz Untalan is charged with Illegal PMore >>
    A Toto woman is under arrest after police raid her home and find drugs. Investigators received a tip of illegal drug activity before carrying out a search warrant on the suspects home. 29 year old Charlene Bernadette Cruz Untalan is charged with Illegal PMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly