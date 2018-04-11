Toto raid leads to woman's arrest for drugs

A Toto woman is under arrest after police raid her home and find drugs.

Investigators received a tip of illegal drug activity before carrying out a search warrant on the suspects home. 29 year old Charlene Bernadette Cruz Untalan is charged with Illegal Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance; Illegal Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute; Child Abuse and Drug Free School Zone. Police found about 5 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia inside the suspect’s home.

