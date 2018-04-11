UOG leaders meet with senators after data leak - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

UOG leaders meet with senators after data leak

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 5:34 PM Updated:

University of Guam administration met with senators about the accidental email sent with student's Social Security Numbers. saying they've offered credit monitoring services for students on the list. Though no students were present at the roundtable, President of the University Dr. Robert Underwood apologetic for the breach of privacy.

"They have a right to privacy and the expectation that the University will take every step to ensure the full exercise of this right, no step will allay every single concern in this world where Facebook executives are facing public scrutiny, where data breaches in the thousands have occurred at other universities, data hacks have occurred in the millions for federal employees, the underlying message to behave prudently and responsibly," said Underwood.

He admits these breaches are a national issue, saying thankfully in this instance, it was not sent by the database, but a human error that was immediately corrected.

Though he admits it's still possible recipients have not deleted emails with the SSNs.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • UOG leaders meet with senators after data leak

    UOG leaders meet with senators after data leak

    University of Guam administration met with senators about the accidental email sent with student's Social Security Numbers. saying they've offered credit monitoring services for students on the list. Though no students were present at the roundtable, PresMore >>
    University of Guam administration met with senators about the accidental email sent with student's Social Security Numbers. saying they've offered credit monitoring services for students on the list. Though no students were present at the roundtable, PresMore >>

  • A dozens lawyers step away from prison murder case

    A dozens lawyers step away from prison murder case

    Now a dozen attorneys have opted-out of the prison murder case that should've went to trial this Friday. In court late today, attorney Jacques Bronze argued counsel must be competent, noting "I have not touched a criminal case for 20 years." This was enouMore >>
    Now a dozen attorneys have opted-out of the prison murder case that should've went to trial this Friday. In court late today, attorney Jacques Bronze argued counsel must be competent, noting "I have not touched a criminal case for 20 years." This was enouMore >>

  • Accused former chancellor will be brought back to Guam

    Accused former chancellor will be brought back to Guam

    It's back to Guam for the latest priest named in a clergy sexual abuse lawsuit. The Archdiocese of Agana, in an emailed statement, reports they'll be calling former Chancellor Father Adrian Cristobal back home in light of the recent accusation against himMore >>
    It's back to Guam for the latest priest named in a clergy sexual abuse lawsuit. The Archdiocese of Agana, in an emailed statement, reports they'll be calling former Chancellor Father Adrian Cristobal back home in light of the recent accusation against himMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly