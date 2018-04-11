UOG leaders meet with senators after data leak

University of Guam administration met with senators about the accidental email sent with student's Social Security Numbers. saying they've offered credit monitoring services for students on the list. Though no students were present at the roundtable, President of the University Dr. Robert Underwood apologetic for the breach of privacy.

"They have a right to privacy and the expectation that the University will take every step to ensure the full exercise of this right, no step will allay every single concern in this world where Facebook executives are facing public scrutiny, where data breaches in the thousands have occurred at other universities, data hacks have occurred in the millions for federal employees, the underlying message to behave prudently and responsibly," said Underwood.

He admits these breaches are a national issue, saying thankfully in this instance, it was not sent by the database, but a human error that was immediately corrected.

Though he admits it's still possible recipients have not deleted emails with the SSNs.