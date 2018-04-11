Accused former chancellor will be brought back to Guam

It's back to Guam for the latest priest named in a clergy sexual abuse lawsuit. The Archdiocese of Agana, in an emailed statement, reports they'll be calling former Chancellor Father Adrian Cristobal back home in light of the recent accusation against him.

As we reported on Tuesday, a former altar boy only identified by his initials as L.J.C., alleges Father Adrian sexually molested and abused him several times from 1995 to 1997 at the Barrigada Parish.

Father Adrian was sent to the Diocese of Phoenix to study canon law.

No word yet on what action will be taken next.

The Church has confirmed Father Adrian, while in Phoenix, has not been receiving a salary or honorarium from the Archdiocese.