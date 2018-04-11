Man charged with AK staffer's beating pleads not guilty - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man charged with AK staffer's beating pleads not guilty

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 5:24 PM Updated:

Accused murderer Jonathan Ross Pangelinan pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Late last month, after a Mes Chamoru celebration at AK Toyota, Pangelinan got into a fight with co-worker, Leebrick Manglona.

The fight ended with Manglona on the pavement, beaten to death.

Pangelinan's next court hearing is set for May 3.

  • UOG leaders meet with senators after data leak

    University of Guam administration met with senators about the accidental email sent with student's Social Security Numbers. saying they've offered credit monitoring services for students on the list. Though no students were present at the roundtable, PresMore >>
  • A dozens lawyers step away from prison murder case

    Now a dozen attorneys have opted-out of the prison murder case that should've went to trial this Friday. In court late today, attorney Jacques Bronze argued counsel must be competent, noting "I have not touched a criminal case for 20 years." This was enouMore >>
  • Accused former chancellor will be brought back to Guam

    It's back to Guam for the latest priest named in a clergy sexual abuse lawsuit. The Archdiocese of Agana, in an emailed statement, reports they'll be calling former Chancellor Father Adrian Cristobal back home in light of the recent accusation against himMore >>
