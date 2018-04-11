Man charged with AK staffer's beating pleads not guilty

Accused murderer Jonathan Ross Pangelinan pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Late last month, after a Mes Chamoru celebration at AK Toyota, Pangelinan got into a fight with co-worker, Leebrick Manglona.
The fight ended with Manglona on the pavement, beaten to death.
University of Guam administration met with senators about the accidental email sent with student's Social Security Numbers. saying they've offered credit monitoring services for students on the list. Though no students were present at the roundtable, Pres
Now a dozen attorneys have opted-out of the prison murder case that should've went to trial this Friday. In court late today, attorney Jacques Bronze argued counsel must be competent, noting "I have not touched a criminal case for 20 years." This was enou
It's back to Guam for the latest priest named in a clergy sexual abuse lawsuit. The Archdiocese of Agana, in an emailed statement, reports they'll be calling former Chancellor Father Adrian Cristobal back home in light of the recent accusation against him
Accused murderer Jonathan Ross Pangelinan pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Late last month, after a Mes Chamoru celebration at AK Toyota, Pangelinan got into a fight with co-worker, Leebrick Manglona. The fight ended with Manglona on the pav
DOCOMO Pacific announces that President and CEO Jonathan Kriegel has been promoted to a new position in the company and will leave his current job in July. Roderick Boss, an industry veteran who has worked at Air Touch, AT&T and Japan Telecom America, was
Okkodo High School's Mock Trial Team has been raising funds for their national competition in Reno, Nevada. On Wednesday they were surprised to learn their airfare is free of chargeThanks to government executives who donated the miles they accumulated fro
Gloomy finances aren't stopping the Department of Education from hiring, as the agency is looking for a Computer Operator, Secretary, Educational Interpreter, a JROTC instructor, and Certified Teachers for next school year. Superintendent Jon Fernandez sa
It has become one of the most popular online sites for information on our history and culture, hosting more than 35,000 unique visitors and 600,000 views per month. Guampedia is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Managing Editor Shannon Murphy says it a
A case of alleged sexual abuse went on for nearly a decade. And now, a 57-year-old is under arrest. Johnny Lujan Aguon is charged with first and second degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted first degree criminal sexual conduct, indecent exposure and h
An apparent night out gone wrong. A 38 year old man is under arrest accused of inappropriately touching a woman without her permission. Kevin John Certeza Roberts is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct. Court documents state the pair went ou
