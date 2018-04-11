Meet the Teacher of the Year semifinalists: Aileen Serrano - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Meet the Teacher of the Year semifinalists: Aileen Serrano

Posted: Apr 11, 2018

Aileen Serano is a kindergarten teacher at Upi Elementary School, "And I've been teaching for eight years," she proudly says. When she looks back on what motivated her to become a teacher, she says, "I was inspired by my kindergarten teacher how ironic I was in kinder and I really enjoyed how my kinder teacher made learning fun and I wanted to inspire others the way she inspired me."

What does she love the most in her profession is simple. "I love that I'm teaching them something that they've never learned before and knowing just seeing their faces light up when I teach them something and they get it so it makes me feel like I'm doing something right and when they're happy about learning its all the more fun."

She said of her students, "I inspire them to love learning by trying their best because if they don't put efforts into what they're learning they don't engage; they don't relate I tell them try your bet and help others if you can and it always seem to help them love learning even more and gaining competition other students, so it make s it like a game."

She also spoke about the three main qualities that make a good teacher, saying, "The three main qualities is patience, knowledge and team work you have to learn how to work with other teachers as well patient with your student because they learn at different rates and you have to know the curriculum. It won't make any sense."

As for a message she wants her students to leave with at the end of the school year, she said, "Try your best even if you feel don't give up. Try do better if you feel try other strategies ask for help don't be ashamed. It's a learning process. I told them sometimes I fail, too. I hope they take that in the future and use that in life."

