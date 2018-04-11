GovGuam leaders donate miles to help mock trial team head to mainland

Okkodo High School's Mock Trial Team has been raising funds for their national competition in Reno, Nevada. On Wednesday they were surprised to learn their airfare is free of chargeThanks to government executives who donated the miles they accumulated from off-island travel to a government mileage bank.

Department of Administration Acting Director Edward Birn presented the news saying it's the first time the miles will be used for educational purposes but he hopes not the last, saying, "Obviously, we're going to use a fair amount of miles to do this but it's better that it's used than not used if there's a good educational purpose it probably will."

Birn estimates it adds up to 50,000 miles per student, totaling 400,000 miles for eight students.

Meantime, others praised the first year team's success. Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares also donated $5,000 from money raised by officiating weddings for travel expenses.