GovGuam leaders donate miles to help mock trial team head to mai - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GovGuam leaders donate miles to help mock trial team head to mainland

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 4:29 PM Updated:

Okkodo High School's Mock Trial Team has been raising funds for their national competition in Reno, Nevada. On Wednesday they were surprised to learn their airfare is free of chargeThanks to government executives who donated the miles they accumulated from off-island travel to a government mileage bank.

Department of Administration Acting Director Edward Birn presented the news saying it's the first time the miles will be used for educational purposes but he hopes not the last, saying, "Obviously, we're going to use a fair amount of miles to do this but it's better that it's used than not used if there's a good educational purpose it probably will."

Birn estimates it adds up to 50,000 miles per student, totaling 400,000 miles for eight students.

Meantime, others praised the first year team's success. Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares also donated $5,000 from money raised by officiating weddings for travel expenses.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • UOG leaders meet with senators after data leak

    UOG leaders meet with senators after data leak

    University of Guam administration met with senators about the accidental email sent with student's Social Security Numbers. saying they've offered credit monitoring services for students on the list. Though no students were present at the roundtable, PresMore >>
    University of Guam administration met with senators about the accidental email sent with student's Social Security Numbers. saying they've offered credit monitoring services for students on the list. Though no students were present at the roundtable, PresMore >>

  • A dozens lawyers step away from prison murder case

    A dozens lawyers step away from prison murder case

    Now a dozen attorneys have opted-out of the prison murder case that should've went to trial this Friday. In court late today, attorney Jacques Bronze argued counsel must be competent, noting "I have not touched a criminal case for 20 years." This was enouMore >>
    Now a dozen attorneys have opted-out of the prison murder case that should've went to trial this Friday. In court late today, attorney Jacques Bronze argued counsel must be competent, noting "I have not touched a criminal case for 20 years." This was enouMore >>

  • Accused former chancellor will be brought back to Guam

    Accused former chancellor will be brought back to Guam

    It's back to Guam for the latest priest named in a clergy sexual abuse lawsuit. The Archdiocese of Agana, in an emailed statement, reports they'll be calling former Chancellor Father Adrian Cristobal back home in light of the recent accusation against himMore >>
    It's back to Guam for the latest priest named in a clergy sexual abuse lawsuit. The Archdiocese of Agana, in an emailed statement, reports they'll be calling former Chancellor Father Adrian Cristobal back home in light of the recent accusation against himMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly