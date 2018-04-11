Happy 10th birthday to Guampedia!

It has become one of the most popular online sites for information on our history and culture, hosting more than 35,000 unique visitors and 600,000 views per month. Guampedia is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Managing Editor Shannon Murphy says it all began with a grant from the National endowment of arts to the Guam Humanities council for a state online encyclopedia.

She told KUAM News, "It was something they decided to put out there to all the humanities councils, if you want to get money for this we're putting money aside to create these. So all these humanities councils, some decided to do it and some decided not to, and our humanities council was led by Jillette Leon Guerrero at the time. We were one of the first, I think the first five in the nation to get that grant."

They wanted to continue the project as a permanent, non-profit online resource specific to Guam. So Bank of Guam President Lou Leon Guerrero, who is a member of the Humanities council saw the value in continuing the site.

She is a strong supporter and chairs the Guampedia Board, with Leon Guerrero saying, "My dad always believed that education is so important. And so this just fits into the philosophy of the bank, and also the legacy of the bank about education, and how we can only succeed, and we can only progress when we become an educated community. And I really think the Guampedia is a major, major, major player in that."

Murphy says many of their main users are students, and mainland Chamorros who use the site for research and to learn more about Guam's history and culture.