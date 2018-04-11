Peggy Denny hopes concertgoers think green

Every big event or concert, Peggy Denny is there, in charge of iRecycle, her goal is zero-waste. "This particular event unfortunately did generate a lot of non-recyclable, non-compostable waste that is predominantly associated with the packets the powder came in," she said.

The plastic used for the colors at the Holi Festival, didn't make the cut of recycled material. Denny says it's a common mistake, because Guam can only recycle plastics 1 and 2. It's also not the first time, participants leave a mess, as she said, "The concerts that take place on Guam and particularly here people when they start drinking and whatnot have less concern for the environment and everything gets dropped on the ground."

Trash that is picked up the day after by volunteers, like Peggy and the UOG Green Army. Peggy says they collected two truckloads of cardboard and 3,000 aluminum cans.

She says it's not hard to think green while having fun, telling KUAM News, "Try to get a better understanding of what we can recycle on Guam, particularly aluminum cans, plastics 1 and 2 but generally plastic bottles and use the recycling bins."

She hopes next time concertgoers think green, that and more people volunteer to clean up after.