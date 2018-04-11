GCC holds "reverse job fair"

What if instead of looking for jobs...the jobs came to you? That's exactly the take students of the Guam Community College's Business and VisCom Department had for their "reverse" job fair, with graduating students showcasing their skills to potential employers.

Imagine conventional job hunting as a thing of the past. Students of the Guam Community College's Business and Visual Communications Department decided to take a different approach with their LinkUp! job fair on Wednesday. And just like the name says, students were able to "link up" with different companies at their reverse job fair, where graduating students set up booths to showcase their unique skills and talents to potential employers.

For department chair Amada Manzana, it's been a more student-oriented approach. "We heard a lot of great feedback from the employers. That what I was told was in the five minutes that they're here with the students, they learn more about than the student than in a regular thirty minute interview," she said.

The fair is meant to teach students how to present themselves to employers, especially once they enter the work force. And the students agree that the event has been more beneficial for them, like marketing major Jessica Herrera, who told KUAM News, "It's really great for us graduates because other than being able to show off all of our work, we're able to show off also our personalities. That's so much more than just a printed resume, which is what you give at an interview."

Even scoring students prospective job offers along the way. "I've gotten lots of business cards today and people that are looking to get to know me, see more of my resume, more of my work. So it's really exciting," she said.

What makes this event even more impressive is that it was entirely student-coordinated. From all aspects like advertising to support staff. Graduating students from all majors under the department worked collaboratively to make the event a success.

And Viscom/Marketing major, Carissa Esmerelda commends her fellow students. "A few of my classes worked really hard for this event," she said. "They just worked really hard on it. I give them props for helping us have this event."

This is the first time GCC has ever hosted a reverse job fair. But because of its success, it definitely won't be the last. "The other department chairs have approached me for doing this for all the other programs, as well," admitted Manzana.

Could reverse job fairs be the future for Guam's hiring process? Only time will tell.