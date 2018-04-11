Kevin Roberts, 38, arrested for touching woman

An apparent night out gone wrong. A 38 year old man is under arrest accused of inappropriately touching a woman without her permission.

Kevin John Certeza Roberts is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents state the pair went out for drinks before going to the suspect's home.

She fell asleep while waiting inside the car.

Then, woke up when she felt something penetrating her genital area. That's when she noticed the suspect between her legs, and yelled for him to stop.