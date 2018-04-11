Kevin Roberts, 38, arrested for touching woman - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Kevin Roberts, 38, arrested for touching woman

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 3:39 PM Updated:

An apparent night out gone wrong. A 38 year old man is under arrest accused of inappropriately touching a woman without her permission.

Kevin John Certeza Roberts is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents state the pair went out for drinks before going to the suspect's home.

She fell asleep while waiting inside the car.

Then, woke up when she felt something penetrating her genital area. That's when she noticed the suspect between her legs, and yelled for him to stop.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • UOG leaders meet with senators after data leak

    UOG leaders meet with senators after data leak

    University of Guam administration met with senators about the accidental email sent with student's Social Security Numbers. saying they've offered credit monitoring services for students on the list. Though no students were present at the roundtable, PresMore >>
    University of Guam administration met with senators about the accidental email sent with student's Social Security Numbers. saying they've offered credit monitoring services for students on the list. Though no students were present at the roundtable, PresMore >>

  • A dozens lawyers step away from prison murder case

    A dozens lawyers step away from prison murder case

    Now a dozen attorneys have opted-out of the prison murder case that should've went to trial this Friday. In court late today, attorney Jacques Bronze argued counsel must be competent, noting "I have not touched a criminal case for 20 years." This was enouMore >>
    Now a dozen attorneys have opted-out of the prison murder case that should've went to trial this Friday. In court late today, attorney Jacques Bronze argued counsel must be competent, noting "I have not touched a criminal case for 20 years." This was enouMore >>

  • Accused former chancellor will be brought back to Guam

    Accused former chancellor will be brought back to Guam

    It's back to Guam for the latest priest named in a clergy sexual abuse lawsuit. The Archdiocese of Agana, in an emailed statement, reports they'll be calling former Chancellor Father Adrian Cristobal back home in light of the recent accusation against himMore >>
    It's back to Guam for the latest priest named in a clergy sexual abuse lawsuit. The Archdiocese of Agana, in an emailed statement, reports they'll be calling former Chancellor Father Adrian Cristobal back home in light of the recent accusation against himMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly