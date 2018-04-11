Feedback presented on bill conditionally prohibiting abortions - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Feedback presented on bill conditionally prohibiting abortions

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 2:46 PM Updated:

A public hearing was held Wednesday evening on Bill 232-34, "The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act". An act introduced by Senator Rodriguez that would prohibit abortions at 20 weeks, unless the mother has a life threatening medical condition or it's necessary to preserve the life of an unborn child.

Pro-Life Catholics like Maria Mafnas coming out strongly in favor of the bill, saying, "Based on scientific evidence that fetuses have the capacity to feel pain, I pray you pass this legislation to ban abortion after 20 weeks gestation."

The bill being opposed by Medical officials and Attorney Anita Arriola, who said, "This bill not about addressing fetal pain or medicine, it's about politics. We should not let politicians prevent a woman from making the best decision given her personal circumstances."

Arriola called the bill "unconstitutional", though many of the islands faithful see it as a step to end all abortion on Guam.

