Man hit by pickup was reportedly harassing food truck vendor - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man hit by pickup was reportedly harassing food truck vendor

Posted: Apr 11, 2018 11:00 AM Updated:

A man who was hit by a pickup truck in Tamuning Tuesday night is listed as being in guarded condition at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The crash happened around 8pm near the Tamuning Plaza hotel. Investigators say a white Toyota pickup truck was driving in the middle eastbound lane along Marine Corps Drive when the driver hit a man attempting to cross the street.

The victim was rushed to GMH, as he required immediate medical attention.

Prior to the accident, one witness reported seeing a man harassing vendors at the Food Truck Tuesday’s event, when he was asked to leave. It’s at that point he stepped out into oncoming traffic and was hit by the pickup truck. An off duty officer was on scene to assist.

GPD’s Highway Patrol is investigating.

