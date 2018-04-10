Public Health discusses inspection policy

Senators discussed Public Health inspections during a public hearing. Inspectors saying they work closely with restaurant owners to correct any violations. Though, that Department is swamped with checking thousands of facilities with limited staff.

For some restaurants that means it's their first inspection in three and a half years. Chief of Environmental Health Tom Nadeau says "granted food safety is a top priority, but we also have competing priorities".

Senators suggesting Public Health publish informational pamphlets about health and safety tips. Perhaps increasing the penalty fees to reopen to discourage uncleanly practices.