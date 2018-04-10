Vigil created for homeless man hit and killed in Dededo

Friends and coworkers of the 37-year-old man hit and killed by a car early Monday returned to the site of the crash in Dededo today. They put together a makeshift memorial. As reported, the victim, Andrew Brewer, worked for the Agana Heights Mayor's office.

Investigators say he was walking along Marine Corps Drive near Wusstig Road when the accident occurred.

REMEMBERING A BROTHER: “He was a hard worker...always very helpful.” Agana Heights mayor’s office staffers and volunteers put up a makeshift memorial at the site where their longtime friend and brother, Anthony Brewer, 37, died after being hit by a car in Dededo. pic.twitter.com/qlZHw1dzif — KUAM News (@kuamnews) April 10, 2018

Several who have called him a close friend and a brother want answers. Annie Dorion, who knew him from the mayor's office, said, "Tony was a good person. He never harmed anybody. I just hope anybody that saw what happened please come up. We miss you Tony and God be with you and the Angels. Adios, boy."

Eugene Bamba was one of the last to see Tony after work Sunday night, and he said, "He was one of the hardest workers I know. He's very helpful and still young. He'll greatly be missed."

No arrests have been made.

GPD's Highway Patrol Division is investigating this and another deadly crash that took the life of 23-year-old Zachary Dayrit.

A pathologist from the CNMI is scheduled to come to Guam later this week to perform the autopsy on both Anthony and Zach.