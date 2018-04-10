Vigil created for homeless man hit and killed in Dededo - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Vigil created for homeless man hit and killed in Dededo

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 5:08 PM Updated:

Friends and coworkers of the 37-year-old man hit and killed by a car early Monday returned to the site of the crash in Dededo today. They put together a makeshift memorial. As reported, the victim, Andrew Brewer, worked for the Agana Heights Mayor's office.

Investigators say he was walking along Marine Corps Drive near Wusstig Road when the accident occurred.

Several who have called him a close friend and a brother want answers. Annie Dorion, who knew him from the mayor's office, said, "Tony was a good person. He never harmed anybody. I just hope anybody that saw what happened please come up. We miss you Tony and God be with you and the Angels. Adios, boy."

Eugene Bamba was one of the last to see Tony after work Sunday night, and he said, "He was one of the hardest workers I know. He's very helpful and still young. He'll greatly be missed."

No arrests have been made.

GPD's Highway Patrol Division is investigating this and another deadly crash that took the life of 23-year-old Zachary Dayrit.

A pathologist from the CNMI is scheduled to come to Guam later this week to perform the autopsy on both Anthony and Zach.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Public Health discusses inspection policy

    Public Health discusses inspection policy

    Senators discussed Public Health inspections during a public hearing. Inspectors saying they work closely with restaurant owners to correct any violations. Though, that Department is swamped with checking thousands of facilities with limited staff. For soMore >>
    Senators discussed Public Health inspections during a public hearing. Inspectors saying they work closely with restaurant owners to correct any violations. Though, that Department is swamped with checking thousands of facilities with limited staff. For soMore >>

  • Former Archdiocese of Agana chancellor accused of clergy sexual abuse

    New priest accused of sexual abuse

    A new priest stands accused of clergy sexual abuse. Father Adrian Cristobal is named in the latest filing in the District Court of Guam. The victim, 35-year-old L.J.C. is identified only by his initials to protect his privacy. The former Barrigada parishMore >>
    A new priest stands accused of clergy sexual abuse. Father Adrian Cristobal is named in the latest filing in the District Court of Guam. The victim, 35-year-old L.J.C. is identified only by his initials to protect his privacy. The former Barrigada parish More >>

  • Vigil created for homeless man hit and killed in Dededo

    Vigil created for homeless man hit and killed in Dededo

    Friends and coworkers of the 37-year-old man hit and killed by a car early Monday returned to the site of the crash in Dededo today. They put together this makeshift memorial. As reported, the victim, Andrew Brewer, worked for the Agana Heights Mayor's ofMore >>
    Friends and coworkers of the 37-year-old man hit and killed by a car early Monday returned to the site of the crash in Dededo today. They put together this makeshift memorial. As reported, the victim, Andrew Brewer, worked for the Agana Heights Mayor's ofMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly